Man hit by truck while sitting on steps at Eureka Casino on Sahara Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to 595 E. Sahara Ave. at Eureka Casino shortly after 4:30 p.m. Sunday due to reports of a collision involving an adult male and a white Ford Pickup truck.

Police say the man, who was in his 60s, was taken to a nearby hospital where he died. The man was apparently sitting on a stairway in front of the casino when he was struck by the truck. The truck then hit several light poles before leaving the scene.

The driver of the Ford is believed to be a white female in her mid to late 30s with dirty blonde hair, brown eyes, approximately 5-feet, 7-inches tall, and 120 to 140 pounds. She was wearing a dark blue sweater with white writing across the chest, blue jeans, grey athletic shoes and had a large black and grey purse.

VIEW OF THE SCENE:

The driver of the truck did not stop and police are looking for the vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section @ (702) 828-3595 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

