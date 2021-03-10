Las Vegas police release images of SUV suspected in fatal hit-and-run

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has released more information in regards to a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened on Feb 20. on Twain Avenue at Palos Verdes Street.

Police say a review of surveillance footage from locations near the collision scene has helped to identify the color of the SUV involved in this collision.

The mid-sized SUV was burgundy or maroon in color with minor damage to the driver's side headlight.

Police say the last known location of the SUV was eastbound on Flamingo Road near Cambridge Street on Feb. 20 at approximately 9:25 p.m.