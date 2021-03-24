Las Vegas police looking for hit-and-run drivers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police held a press conference today to discuss two unsolved hit-and-runs involving pedestrians.

During the press conference, Lt. Greg Munson said there have been six fatal hit-and-run crashes so far this year. Last year, there was 10 total for the year.

The first crash happened on Feb. 20. Police say 63-year-old Ronald Smith was struck while crossing Twain Avenue at Palos Verdes Street. It is believed he was struck by a burgundy or maroon SUV.

The second crash happened on March 15 near East Lake Mead and North Lamb boulevards. 44-year-old Elio Montes was killed. It is believed he was struck by a gray Toyota Camry.

Commissioner Michael Naft was also at the press conference.

Anyone with information about either hit-and-run crash is asked to call Las Vegas police.