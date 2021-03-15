Pedestrian killed Sunday night near Lake Mead, Lincoln Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man in his 50s is dead after being struck by a vehicle at approximately 8:40 p.m. Sunday.

It happened near Lake Mead Boulevard and Lincoln Road on the east side of the valley.

An unidentified dark gray metallic car was traveling westbound in the right travel lane when the pedestrian reportedly walked into the car’s path.

The driver did not stay on the scene. The man was transported to University Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

This pedestrian’s death is the 21st traffic-related fatality in Las Vegas this year.

The Clark County coroner identified the deceased as 44-year-old Elio Montes, city of residence unknown. Cause of death was blunt force injuries and his death was ruled an accident.

Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the car and driver involved in this incident. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section at 702-828- 4060. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips leading directly to an arrest or indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.

