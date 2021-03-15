Deadly weekend on Las Vegas roads as more cars return amid business reopening

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It has been a busy weekend on our roads for law enforcement after several pedestrians were killed in collisions and several other fatal crashes have happened around the Las Vegas valley.

Nevada Highway Patrol and the DUI Strike Team were out Saturday night and took 25 suspected impaired drivers off the roads in a blitz operation.

Now with more people going out and more visitors coming to town the roads in our valley are becoming more packed with cars.

Starting March 15 many businesses in Nevada can raise capacity to 50% and with that change even more cars are likely to be on the roads.

Experts say your driving style may need to change, as during the height of the pandemic many became accustomed to more space on the roads and may have changed their driving style.

Erin Breen with Vulnerable Road Users Project Director says her fear is that people are back on the roads driving the same way as before, but with more drivers around, accidents and incidents could go up.

She also wanted to remind people it’s important to have a plan before going out to drink so you can avoid putting yourself and others at risk.

Starting on Monday, different law enforcement agencies will be joining together to tackle the issue of safety on the road