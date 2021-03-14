UPDATE: Coroner identifies man killed while picking up belongings on I-15

MARCH 16 UPDATE: The Clark County coroner has identified the man killed as 24-year-old Tahir McClintock. His cause of death was blunt force injuries with death ruled accidental.

The Nevada Highway Patrol says McClintock was from New Jersey and this was the department's 15th fatal crash so far in 2021.

ORIGINAL STORY

Nevada Highway Patrol says they received a call about a motor vehicle assist for a Kia Soul which was parked on the shoulder of Interstate 15 near mile marker 7 before the state line.

Police say a passenger from the Kia went into the roadway to pick up belongings and was struck by another vehicle.

The Kia's passenger, an adult male, was struck by a Honda CRV, the driver is cooperating with police, authorities say.

NHP says the Kia Soul had a total of 4 occupants, the person who died was a passenger.

One lane is blocked on NB I-15 at the scene and the crash is still under investigation.