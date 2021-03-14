Menu

DUI Strike Team arrests 25 drivers on suspicion of impaired driving overnight

Posted at 12:08 PM, Mar 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-14

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In a post to its Twitter account, Nevada Highway Patrol says, "The ghosts were out last night for the DUI Strike Team Blitz Operation."

Police say members of the DUI Strike Team were out in force in the Enterprise area and took 25 suspected DUI drivers off the streets

Enterprise is the location of the Mountain's Edge planned community and Southern Highlands.

NHP added, "The ghosts see you before you see them."

