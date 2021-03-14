UPDATE: Coroner identifies man who died in crash near Decatur, Twain Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says its officers responded to a call at about 5:53 p.m.near Decatur and Twain for a crash that has turned fatal.

Police say 3 vehicles were involved in the crash, a Scion with 1 adult male, a Hyundai SUV with 1 adult male, and a Camaro with 1 adult female.

LVMPD says the preliminary investigation appears to show that the Scion was going southbound on Decatur when he sideswiped the Hyundai SUV, which was also going southbound.

The Scion then swerved into oncoming traffic, going southbound in the northbound lanes, and crashed head-on with the Camaro, according to authorities.

LVMPD

Police say the Scion driver was transported to the hospital where he died.

It's undetermined how he died, police noted he may have had a medical episode, and impairment is not known for the Scion driver because he is deceased.

The driver of the Camaro was transported to a local hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. Impairment is not suspected for her, police say.

The male driver of the Hyundai SUV has no injuries, however, impairment is suspected for him, the traffic officers will be doing field sobriety tests, LVMPD says.

Road closures lasted for several hours in the area.

The Clark County coroner later identified the deceased as 65-year-old Kevin Richardson Donohue, city of residence unknown. He died as a result of blunt force injuries. The manner of death was an accident.

