Deadly crash involving pedestrian closes Rancho near Vegas drives

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian shortly before 8:30 p.m.

Police say the person hit by a vehicle was transported to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Rancho Drive is currently closed between Vegas Drive and Washington Avenue as police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

