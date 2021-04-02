Watch
Local News

Actions

Deadly crash involving pedestrian closes Rancho near Vegas drives

items.[0].image.alt
AP IMAGES
Pedestrian hurt after hit by car near 9th, Stewart
Posted at 10:10 PM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 01:10:48-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian shortly before 8:30 p.m.

Police say the person hit by a vehicle was transported to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Rancho Drive is currently closed between Vegas Drive and Washington Avenue as police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Brand Spotlight

FRONTLINE HEROES

1:08 PM, Mar 26, 2021