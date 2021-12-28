Las Vegas judge denies bail to accused Chinatown shooter

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man accused of shooting and critically injuring a waiter in the Chinatown area was scheduled to make his first court appearance in a Las Vegas courtroom on Tuesday.

Rashawn Gaston-Anderson, 23, did not attend Tuesday's court appearance due to a medical issue, according to the court. He was also denied bail by the judge as he was arrested on a felony charge while out of custody on another charge.

The 23-year-old is scheduled for another court appearance on Dec. 30.

Monday, Gaston-Anderson was taken into custody thanks to a citizen tip, according to police, after a weeklong manhunt. He was identified as a possible suspect in the shooting last week.

Chengyan Wang, the head waiter at ShangHai Taste in Chinatown, was working late cleaning the restaurant early on the morning of Dec. 20 when he was shot multiple times in what the restaurant's owner called a "senseless and vicious burglary attempt."

Wang is recovering at the University Medical Center and the Asian Chamber of Commerce established a GoFundMe to raise money for him and his family.

