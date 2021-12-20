Man shot, critically injured in 'senseless and vicious' attack at Las Vegas restaurant

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man was shot multiple times and critically injured at a Las Vegas restaurant early Monday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced.

Officers were called to a restaurant in the 4200 block of Spring Mountain Road just before 3 a.m. and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Owners of the local restaurant ShangHai Taste state the victim is their lead waiter, who was trying to stop a "senseless and vicious burglary attempt at our restaurant." He was shot at least 11 times, the owners stated.

The victim was transported to University Medical Center's trauma center and was last known to be in "critical but stable condition," according to Metro police.

ShangHai Taste's owners say the restaurant will be closed Monday and Tuesday, "as we mobilize all of our sources to be with [the victim] in support at this time..."

All proceeds from the restaurant for the remainder of the year with be donated to support the staff member and his family, the owners stated.

The suspect in this shooting had not been identified or apprehended as of this report. The investigation is "active and ongoing," LVMPD stated.

