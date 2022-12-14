Lawsuit: Waiter shot at Shanghai Plaza suing gunman, nonprofit and plaza

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas waiter shot last year during a robbery attempt at ShangHai Taste is now suing the plaza where it happened, the gunman and the non-profit group "The Bail Project Incorporated."

The lawsuit states Chengyan Wang continues to undergo medical treatment and will have permanent injuries.

It also alleges that Shanghai Plaza should have been aware of violent crime reported in the area before the shooting, but did not implement safety measures.

Wang's attorneys accused The Bail Project for, "No due diligence in determining whether Rashawn Gaston-Anderson would be a danger to the community and likely re-offend."

Due to pending and past cases court records show "The Bail Project" has filed a motion to dismiss. A court hearing on that motion is set for January.

