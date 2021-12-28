Police arrest suspected ShangHai Taste shooter thanks to citizen tip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man suspected of shooting and critically injuring a waiter at ShangHai Taste in Las Vegas' Chinatown has been arrested after a weeklong manhunt, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced on Monday.

Rashawn Gaston-Anderson was taken into custody "thanks to a citizen tip," LVMPD stated.

Gaston-Anderson, 23, was identified as a possible suspect in the shooting on Wednesday.

Chengyan Wang, a waiter at ShangHai Taste, was working late cleaning the restaurant early on the morning of Dec. 20 when he was shot multiple times in what the restaurant's owner called a "senseless and vicious burglary attempt."

Wang was recovering at University Medical Center. The Asian Chamber of Commerce established a GoFundMe to raise money for Wang and his family.

