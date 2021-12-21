Las Vegas police update restaurant shooting investigation in Chinatown

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police updated their investigation into a shooting that happened earlier this week at a restaurant in Chinatown.

A man was shot multiple times and critically injured at the ShangHai Taste restaurant on Spring Mountain Road early Monday morning.

ORIGINAL: Man shot, critically injured in 'senseless and vicious' attack at Las Vegas restaurant

Owners of the restaurant say their lead waiter was trying to stop a senseless and vicious burglary attempt while he was shot seven times.

Tuesday, authorities held a press conference at 2 p.m. and said their investigation continues.

The shooter was not immediately apprehended and police say he was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and white shorts.

Authorities say they don't believe Monday's incident to be a hate crime and the incident appears to be related to a recent burglary in the Shanghai Plaza.

Proceeds from the restaurant for the remainder of the year will be donated to support the staff member and his family, according to the owners.

