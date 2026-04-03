Las Vegas family sues private school over alleged sexual assault of six-year-old daughter

A Las Vegas family is suing The Adelson School, a local Jewish community school, after alleging their six-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted on campus.
According to the complaint filed in District Court, the assault occurred in a girls' bathroom during summer day camp on July 3, 2025. The lawsuit alleges an 11-year-old camper crawled under a stall wall, undressed the younger child, and assaulted her while camp counselors were in a gymnasium playing cards instead of supervising children.
The parents claim in the lawsuit that when a counselor briefly saw the situation in the bathroom, they left to get additional staff rather than intervening immediately.
The complaint alleges the school failed to properly inform the parents about the incident. According to the lawsuit, when the mother picked up her daughter that day, she was only told an "incident" happened in the bathroom with no critical details provided.
The family claims school officials dismissed the mother's concerns with "vague assurances that the situation was 'being handled.'"
The lawsuit states the parents didn't learn the full details until their child disclosed what happened approximately five weeks later.
The complaint further alleges that even after the assault was reported to administrators, The Adelson School didn't expel the accused student, forcing the parents to keep their daughter home. The lawsuit claims the school then labeled the six-year-old as "dangerous" and a "risk to teachers."
According to the complaint, the child is no longer enrolled at The Adelson School, causing what the lawsuit describes as "unique cultural and religious harm" since she "no longer learns Hebrew, does not celebrate Jewish holidays as part of her curriculum, and has lost daily connection to the Jewish communal life her parents intended to be central to her education and identity."
The lawsuit states the child is currently undergoing mental health treatment and "given her young age and the nature of the trauma, it is anticipated she will require specialized psychiatric and psychological care for the foreseeable future."
The family is seeking $15,000 in general damages, $15,000 in medical and psychological expenses, plus damages for pain and suffering and emotional distress.
The Adelson School provided Channel 13 with the following statement regarding the incident:
"The Adelson School takes these recent allegations very seriously. As soon as the claims of sexual abuse were made by the family, we did everything in our power to address these allegations in a responsible, compassionate, and thoroughly professional manner. Not only did we conduct a thorough internal investigation of the matter but I personally contacted Child Protective Services when the allegation of abuse was made by the family in question. A short time later, the Las Vegas Metro Police Department also investigated the matter. All three inquiries, the one internal and the two external, concluded that there was no evidence to substantiate the allegations.
While the case moves through court, and the details cannot be discussed in public, I want to make something very clear: every member of the Adelson Community can remain proud of their school and its handling of this sensitive matter. The safety and wellbeing of our student body remains our highest priority and the way we responded to these allegations was a model case in point." — Rabbi Gottlieb of the Adelson School
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