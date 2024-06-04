Las Vegas couple hit with felony charges over 16 dead dogs found in hotel room, home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas couple at the center of an investigation over hundreds of animals found in their car, home and hotel room — many of them dead — now face felony charges in Clark County.

The District Attorney's Office announced the charges against 79-year-old Timothy Miller and 72-year-old Carolyn Luke on Tuesday.

Miller and Luke will face charges in connection with the discovery of 16 dead dogs, 12 of which were found in a hotel room the couple rented in Summerlin, and four of which were found in their Spring Valley home.

"These helpless dogs lived, and died, in deplorable conditions," District Attorney Steve Wolfson stated in Tuesday's press release. "They were consistently deprived of their most basic needs — food, water, and medical attention — for a prolonged period which led to organ failure."

The charges filed in Clark County are in addition to 14 felony counts of animal cruelty filed in the City of Las Vegas. Miller and Luke were already sentenced in Boulder City's municipal court to serve two-and-a-half years on house arrest.

The pair were originally arrested in Boulder City after police pulled them over on March 29 for a broken tail light. Inside the car, officers would discover suitcases and kennels containing a small hoard of animals — some of which did not appear to be living, according to information from authorities.

Wolfson said he directed prosecutors to file 16 animal cruelty charges against each defendant.

"Our pets bring us so much joy. They love us unconditionally. They want nothing in return," Wolfson stated. "But they rely on us, their owners, for virtually all their needs. The death of each one of these animals was entirely avoidable, yet these defendants did nothing to care for these 16 dogs. They were severely unkempt, matted, and emaciated."

"Animal cruelty of this type is unacceptable, but this case is particularly disturbing because of the sheer number of animals involved," Wolfson added.

Investigators would ultimately discover nearly 200 animals in the care of Miller and Luke, Channel 13 previously reported. Along with dogs and guinea pigs, there were also tortoises, rabbits, hamsters and parrots, the DA's office noted.

During a sentencing hearing in Boulder City, Luke said she felt horrible about what happened to the animals.

"I loved those animals so much. I was trying to rescue them," she said. "People would always offer me animals because they knew how much I love them. But it got overwhelming. It breaks my heart. All of them are my babies. I'm so heartbroken this has happened."

Prosecutors noted Miller and Luke could face a maximum of four years in prison and a $5,000 fine for each felony animal cruelty charge.