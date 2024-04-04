'She was a hoarder': Neighbors reveal more about Las Vegas animal abuse suspects

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas couple is facing misdemeanor charges of animal abuse in what Boulder City police said is "one of the worst" animal hoarding cases they’ve seen.

Jail records show 79-year-old Timothy Miller and 72-year-old Carolyn Luke are in custody at the Henderson Detention Center. Multiple agencies are now investigating their case. Miller and Luke are accused of hoarding and abusing nearly 200 animals, which include dogs, guinea pigs, birds and tortoises.

Boulder City police said officers received a tip about the case last Friday. Officers pulled over a car near Boulder City Parkway and Juniper Way.

"They developed suspicions of what might be inside the car," Lt. Thomas Healing said. "Through some police work and creativity, they were able to gain consent to search the car."

When a car window was lowered, officers said they could smell dead animals.

“It’s right up there with one of the worst of them,” Healing said about the animal hoarding case. “I think there was concern. They didn’t know how many animals were in there at first. There were animals at various stages of life and death."

Healing said the couple was seemingly running away from other crimes in Las Vegas.

LVMPD served search warrants for a hotel room and house in the Spring Valley area where investigators found more animals. Some were already dead.

“I knew for a long time she was a hoarder,” said neighbor Maria, who did not want to be on camera. “I know she has a problem with stuff, like she loves collecting things.”

Other neighbors also told Channel 13 they were aware of the couple’s tendency to hoard but did not know whether they were keeping a large amount of animals.

“I saw them put up a fence [in their backyard] about a year ago, maybe February,” Maria said. “I thought it was kind of weird they were trying to hide all this stuff.”

Miller and Luke are scheduled to be in Boulder City Municipal Court on Thursday morning, which is when they may enter a plea. Lt. Healing told Channel 13 their case is currently under review by the city attorney.

“They may be referred to the DA’s office for felony charges,” Healing said.

Healing added police do not believe Miller and Luke were operating any sort of business and this appears to just be an animal hoarding case.

Animal Foundation CEO Hilarie Grey said the organization took in 88 of the animals in the case. While taking many animals at once can put a strain, she said their staff is working hard to ensure all the animals receive proper care.

“It’s heartbreaking to see animals in those conditions,” Grey said. “But when you see the animals get well, get into safe situations, get adopted, that’s the magic of it. That’s why we’re here.”

Nevada Voter for Animals Gina Greisen took videos of when Metro served the search warrant on Miller and Luke’s home.