Boulder City couple put under house arrest in animal hoarding case

Sentence handed down for couple caught hoarding dozens of guinea pigs, rabbits
A Las Vegas couple accused of abusing and hoarding animals were in court Thursday. Timothy Miller and Carolyn Luke were sentenced in Boulder City Municipal Court to six months of jail for each of the five counts they pleaded no contest to; however, the judge has not decided if these terms will run consecutively or concurrently.
Timothy Miller, 79, and Carolyn Luke, 73
Posted at 5:59 PM, Apr 23, 2024
BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — The couple accused of hoarding nearly 200 animals earlier this year will get to serve their sentences on house arrest.

On Tuesday, Judge Victor Miller ruled that Timothy Miller, 79, and Carolyn Luke, 73, will be able to serve their two-and-a-half year sentences on animal cruelty and hoarding charges on house arrest.

The judge, however, said the couple can't keep any pets or animals at their residence and must undergo counseling. Miller and Luke were found earlier this year with nearly 200 guinea pigs and rabbits — some deceased and others malnourished — in three different area locations.

