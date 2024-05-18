Animal rights group claims Vegas pet store sold 'majority' of animals to couple accused of hoarding, abuse

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While two suspects involved in a large animal abuse case are on house arrest, now a Las Vegas councilwoman is pushing for an investigation into where some of the animals were allegedly purchased.

The case gained national attention just last month.

Carolyn Luke and Timothy Miller face a slew of animal abuse charges after nearly 200 animals were found both dead and alive in their car, a Summerlin hotel room and their home near South Summerlin.

Watch the couple's sentencing for their first round of charges

SENTENCING: Couple hoarding live, dead pets sentenced in Boulder City

In an email sent to city leaders, animal rights group Nevada Voters for Animals alleges the couple purchased "a majority" of their animals from Petland Las Vegas.

It also read that sales continued despite concerns from employees.

Councilwoman Victoria Seaman released a statement Friday:

"I am deeply disturbed by the recent allegations against Petland regarding the large-scale sale of animals to alleged animal hoarders Carolyn Luke and Timothy Miller. The reports of animals living in deplorable conditions being neglected and ending up dead are absolutely unacceptable. I am calling for a thorough investigation by the City of Las Vegas Animal Protective Services to find out where the system failed these animals to ensure this never happens again. We must protect and care for all the animals in our community, and those entrusted with their well-being must be held accountable for their actions. That is why I will work with our Animal Protective Services leadership on changes to our ordinances to prevent bad actors like this from putting our animals in danger. I stand with all those who advocate for the proper treatment of animals. Together, we can make a difference and protect the most vulnerable members of our community."



We reached out to Petland for a response and have not heard back as of Friday evening.

The animal rights group said they are planning a demonstration outside Petland Saturday afternoon, demanding an investigation as well.

