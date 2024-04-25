Couple recently sentenced for animal abuse, hoarding facing additional charges in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The couple recently found guilty of animal abuse and hoarding in Boulder City will now face additional charges in Las Vegas.

Timothy Miller, 79, and Carolyn Luke, 73, are facing 14 felony charges each of willful/malicious torture/maiming/killing animals.

The two were recently sentenced in a Boulder City court to house arrest for two-and-a-half years.

The charges from Boulder City stemmed from a traffic stop earlier this month. Officers saw the car had a broken taillight and stopped the couple. When the couple rolled down their window, officers could smell dead animals in the car.

Police and animal control officers searched the car and found a total of 51 guinea pigs and rabbits inside a variety of plastic totes and luggage. Eleven guinea pigs were originally found dead and four additional guinea pigs have since died.

Boulder City Police and animal control took the animals from that initial scene. Shortly after, Luke told police there were more animals stored away at her home in Spring Valley and inside of a hotel room in Summerlin.

Las Vegas Metro Police obtained search warrants and found 30 dogs, 10 of them dead, inside the hotel room. The search warrant on their house found 15 dogs and more guinea pigs.

Their first hearing in Las Vegas Justice Court is at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

