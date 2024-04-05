Woman who shared concerns about hoarding, animal abuse speaks to Channel 13

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The investigation into Carolyn Luke and Timothy Miller picked up after a Victorville woman shared concerns about a possible animal hoarding situation.

Her name is Megan Callahan and we caught up with her here in Las Vegas as she gave three guinea pigs to a Las Vegas guinea pig rescue group.

She said her mother got a total of 38 guinea pigs, including the three I saw, on Wednesday night from Luke.

Luke was arrested after 51 guinea pigs were allegedly found in her car in Boulder City during a traffic stop. That led to dozens of other animals being found dead and alive at her Las Vegas home and a hotel room. More than 150 animals are believed to be involved.

WATCH: Hundreds of animals seized from Las Vegas couple arrested for animal cruelty

Hundreds of animals seized from Las Vegas couple arrested for animal cruelty

Luke and Miller now face a slew of animal abuse charges in Boulder City and more are expected in Clark County.

Callahan told me that her mom got to know Luke after adopting guinea pigs from her in the past. She said they suspected hoarding was an issue after learning she had more than 100 animals.

"Thta is when she opened up and was honest about the situation," Callahan explained. "The night before she was arrested, she ended up relinquishing 38 of them."

Callahan said her family took some of the animals to California rescues and still have 15.

She didn't know where to turn and was worried all the animals weren't getting help. That's when she contacted us at Channel 13 and I called her back and put her in touch with an animal advocate group.

"I have cried numerous days of happiness and you guys are seriously guardian angels."

It was Gina Grisen from Nevada Voters For Animals who shared this video with us of when Luke was pulled over.

"I am glad it is done and grateful to all the agencies that were able to communicate with each other," Grisen told me.

Kacey Brunson, from the Las Vegas Friends Of Guinea Pig Rescue, is taking three guinea pigs in.

"My heart hurts for them even more," she said.

Brunson also went to Boulder City to check out the condition of the pigs that were taken there.

"They were all thin, under weight. Their nails were horrible and they were curling in," Brunson told me.

Calahan is optimistic now that an investigation is underway.

"My opinion, I think she has a hoarding issue."

She adds the animals deserve justice.

"I just want them all to find really good homes."

WATCH: Neighbors reveal more about Las Vegas animal abuse suspects