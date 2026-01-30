Jury deliberates 6 hours without verdict in sex crimes trial of Nathan Chasing Horse

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After a full day of deliberations, a Clark County jury has yet to reach a verdict in the trial of Nathan Chasing Horse.

The "Dance with Wolves" actor is accused of using his influence as an Indigenous leader to sexually abuse girls and young women over a span of several years. He faces 21 felony charges.

Deliberations began Thursday at 10 a.m. after six days of testimony and hours of closing arguments.

Jurors heard two very different final statements — Chasing Horse's defense pointing to what's missing in the state's evidence, and prosecutors saying the evidence they presented clearly demonstrates abuse.

After about six hours, they did not reach a verdict. But during that time, jurors did send one question back to the judge, a sign they're looking closely at evidence as they work toward a decision.

They asked the judge about counts 4, 5, 6 and 7 of the indictment against Chasing Horse. Count 4 is first-degree kidnapping of a minor. Counts 5, 6 and 7 are sexual assault of a minor under 16 years of age.

Jurors wanted to know if the four counts are connected, "meaning, if we find count 4 not guilty, then 5, 6, and 7 are no longer applicable," they asked the judge. They were told that each count in the indictment stands on its own.

During the trial, jurors heard from nearly 20 prosecution witnesses, including women Chasing Horse is accused of abusing.

The state told jurors physical evidence is not required, pointing them back to testimony and video shown during the trial.

But Chasing Horse's defense pushed back, questioning the credibility of witnesses and emphasizing what they say the case lacks.

"Here are the facts: We have no eyewitnesses. There is not an eyewitness anywhere who says, 'I walked in; I saw her half-naked with Nathan.' Nobody says that," said Craig Mueller, Chasing Horse's defense counsel. "No eyewitnesses. Nothing at all. No DNA evidence. No physical evidence to prove there was sexual intercourse anywhere."

State prosecutors pushed back, pointing to video evidence shown in court.

"This instruction tells you that if you believe what she had to say beyond a reasonable doubt, you don't need physical evidence; you don't need corroboration; you don't need DNA," said William Rowles. "That video is evidence, and that video shows Nathan Chasing Horse having sex with a child for 9 minutes and 50 seconds."

The jury is expected to continue deliberating on Friday. Of course, Channel 13 will be in the courtroom waiting on their verdict.

If you have a question about this case or public safety and criminal justice in Las Vegas, Channel 13 senior reporter Alyssa Bethencourt wants to hear from you. You can get in touch with her by emailing alyssa.bethencourt@ktnv.com.