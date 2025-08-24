Investigation concludes: LVMPD arrests one involved in illegal fencing operation, thousands of items recovered

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A three-month long investigation into an illegal fencing operation has come to an end with the arrest of Javier Becerril-Solis, according to LVMPD.
WATCH | The amount of items recovered by LVMPD
The 49-year-old was found to have purchased $100,280 worth of stolen goods, including "shoes, purses, designer clothes, toys, and over-the-counter medications," from "individuals who had stolen the items from local area retail stores," LVMPD shared.
Police said that Becerril-Solis then sold the stolen goods at a local swap meet at a discount.
He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for "Participate in Organized Retail Theft Ring — Greater than $10,000, Burglary, and Grand Larceny — $3,500 or Greater" on August 21, officials said. Becerril-Solis was then taken into custody by ICE on August 22 after he was released on bail.
