Impairment suspected after hit-and-run leaves 12-year-old with life-threatening injuries, LVMPD says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a hit-and-run that hospitalized a 12-year-old with life-threatening injuries.
It happened near 21st Street and Owns Avenue around 7:39 a.m. Friday, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Police said the wreck involved a 12-year-old on his way to school and that the vehicle did not remain at the scene.
Police later located the driver and took them into custody. Police said impairment is suspected.
Watch the full police briefing here:
[FULL BRIEFING] Police share details of hit-and-run near Rancho High School
This is an ongoing investigation. Please avoid the area due to road closures.
