Human remains found in desert identified as missing Pahrump man

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — After more than two years, a Pahrump family is getting closure.

Daniel Core was last seen in August 2022 riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle near Homestead Road and Gamebird Road in Pahrump.

His family reported him missing in September 2022. While the Nye County Sheriff's Office said they conducted a lengthy investigation, leads on Core's whereabouts went cold.

In June 2023, skeletal human remains were found in the desert outside of Pahrump.

After the Clark County coroner and medical examiner's office said they couldn't determine who the remains belonged to, detectives requested help from Othram. That is a Texas lab that uses Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing to build a genealogical profile and can be used to develop new leads.

Using information provided by Othram, detectives were able to confirm the remains belonged to Core.

The Nye County Sheriff's Office says they are continuing to investigate Core's disappearance and death as a potential homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (775) 751-7000 or to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

