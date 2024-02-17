Have you seen me? Nye County Sheriff's Office looking for missing man

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — The Nye County Sheriff's Office is continuing to ask the public to come forward with more information as the search for a missing man continues.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Daniel Core went missing on or around Aug. 12, 2022 from the south side of Pahrump.

Police said Core is 63 years old, 5'10", 170 pounds, with blue eyes, grey hair, and possible facial hair.

He was known to ride a gold Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Anyone with information about his disappearance is asked to contact the Nye County Sheriff's Office at (775) 751-4235 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada at (702) 385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.