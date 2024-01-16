Las Vegas police identify murder victim from 1990s cold case

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas murder victim from the 1990s has been identified.

On April 18, 1993, Las Vegas police said a biologist was working on a tortoise survey when they spotted a handmade quilt that was partially buried in the dirt with several rocks on it near Tropicana Avenue and Durango Drive. When the biologist got closer, they saw what appeared to be human hair, smelled "a foul odor of decomposition", and called police.

According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, the remains were ruled to be a woman and an autopsy determined she was murdered in 1991. At the time, they couldn't identify who she was.

On Tuesday, Las Vegas police said cold case investigators sent a DNA sample to Othram in February 2023. Last month, Othram officials notified Las Vegas authorities that the woman has been identified as Linda Sue Anderson.

Investigators said Anderson's family members told them she was 38 years old and living in Henderson at the time of her death. They added they last spoke with her in June 1991 and never heard from her again.

Las Vegas police are asking anyone with information about the case or about Anderson to contact the Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com.