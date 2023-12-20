1979 Las Vegas cold case victim identified as missing Ohio woman

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police and Othram have identified the body of a victim who was killed in 1979.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, on Aug. 14, 1979, a man walking through an open field near Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard spotted a woman lying in the dirt. Police said this was where the El Rancho Vegas Hotel and Casino previously stood. When officers arrived, they said the woman was dead. The Clark County Coroner's office conducted an autopsy and ruled her death to be a homicide.

Othram officials said the woman was wearing Levi's jeans and light blue-green button-up linen shirt that had a tie-up bottom and red floral embroidery with sequins. She was also wearing several pieces of jewelry including a white metal chain with a clear plastic heart pendant with a rose painted on it, a white metal chain with a pendant containing a turquoise-colored stone, and a white metal plain ring.

During the course of the investigation, forensic sketches depicting how she may have looked in her lifetime were released to the public. However, she could not be identified.

Othram

In September 2022, Las Vegas police reached out to Othram to conduct a forensic genetic genealogy investigation. Through leads on the case, detectives were able to identify and contact possible family members who gave DNA samples for comparison. Othram officials said scientists successfully developed a DNA extract and used forensic-grade genome sequencing to build a comprehensive DNA profile for the woman.

On Nov. 15, 2023, Las Vegas detectives were notified by Othram who had identified the woman as Gwenn Marie Story.

Othram

Cold case investigators state that family members told them Story was 19 whenever she left the Cincinnati, Ohio area to look for her biological father. Family members said she left with two male friends and they returned to Cincinnati in August 1979.

According to Story's family, the men said they had left her in the Las Vegas area. Her family said they never heard from her again.

The LVMPD Homicide Cold Case Section is investigating this case. Anyone with information about Gwenn Marie Story or the two men she traveled to Las Vegas with are asked to contact the homicide section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com.