How CCSD schools responded to social media threats against their campuses

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — School safety has been top of mind for parents after the events over the past week.
Overnight, numerous parents reached out to Channel 13 with concerns after seeing a threat to multiple Clark County schools posted on social media.
The videos, which have since been taken down, showed someone claiming to be 15 years old handling firearms making threats to Saville Middle School, Cram Middle School and Shadow Ridge High School.
Now, authorities have confirmed to Channel 13 that a juvenile has been arrested for the social media posts.
"We want to emphasize to our community how seriously we take threats made to our schools. Students who make threats to a school can be charged with making a terrorist threat, among other serious crimes," wrote Bradley Leimbach, principal of Saville Middle School, in a letter to parents.
A separate letter sent by Shadow Ridge High School Principal Traci Kannon mentioned an increased police presence on and around campus "out of an abundance of caution."
Classes were held at all schools as normal on Friday.
