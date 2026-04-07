Two dead after apparent murder-suicide in hotel near Flamingo and Maryland Parkway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide at a hotel near Flamingo and Maryland Parkway Monday, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
The incident happened near the 1500 block of East Flamingo after receiving reports of a shot heard and a man suffering from a gunshot wound around 3:41 p.m.
Watch the press briefing here:
Two dead after murder-suicide near Flamingo and Maryland Parkway
Police arrived and found the victim dead. A witness told police that an elderly man was seen leaving the victim and going into another room, where another shot was heard.
Police found the elderly man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and determined that both men were dead.
Police believe it was an "unprovoked" murder suicide.
This is a developing story.
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Two dead after murder-suicide near Flamingo and Maryland ParkwayTwo people are dead after a murder-suicide near Flamingo and Maryland Parkway Monday, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
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