Two dead after apparent murder-suicide in hotel near Flamingo and Maryland Parkway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide at a hotel near Flamingo and Maryland Parkway Monday, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.



The incident happened near the 1500 block of East Flamingo after receiving reports of a shot heard and a man suffering from a gunshot wound around 3:41 p.m.

Watch the press briefing here:

Two dead after murder-suicide near Flamingo and Maryland Parkway

Police arrived and found the victim dead. A witness told police that an elderly man was seen leaving the victim and going into another room, where another shot was heard.

Police found the elderly man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and determined that both men were dead.

Police believe it was an "unprovoked" murder suicide.

This is a developing story.