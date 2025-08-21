Hit-and-run hospitalizes teenager in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A 14-year-old was struck by a dark colored sedan at the intersection of Amigo Street and Abbeyfield Rose Drive, according to LVMPD.

After hitting the teenager, the sedan fled the scene, officials said. They shared that the juvenile was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Traffic cameras at the intersection showed severe road closures for hours.

LVMPD shared the following message following the incident:

"LVMPD would like to remind your audience that school is back in session and to follow all laws regarding school zones, and to exercise added caution when school buses are present."

This incident is currently under investigation.