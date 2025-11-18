'He wanted to take someone's life away': Victim's mother speaks as fatal road rage suspect appears in court

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The suspect in a fatal Henderson road rage shooting will be held on a charge of first-degree murder.

That came out of court Tuesday morning.

Tyler Matthew Johns appeared in court in Henderson after his Friday afternoon arrest.

He is accused of shooting 11-year-old Brandon Dominguez-Chavarria while he was on his way to school.

Authorities said Johns and Brandon's stepfather got into an argument while they were trying to merge onto the 215 Beltway from US 95/I-11 near Gibson Road in Henderson. Johns then pulled out a gun and fired one shot, police said, which hit Brandon.

Members of Brandon's family appeared in court as well, and his mother Rubi Chavarria spoke in front of the judge.

"Road raging does not give you a right to shoot at anybody, even if you did not see a child in the back," she said. "My son's life was taken away, regardless you saw him or not. ... He wanted to take someone's life away... His intention was to hurt somebody."

"Nobody should go through what I'm going through right now."

Johns is held without bond on the murder charge. He is also facing a charge of shooting from an occupied vehicle and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

His next court appearance is set for Dec. 4.