Fatal shooting near downtown came after one suspect had sex with victim, report says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are learning new details about what led up to a shooting in downtown Las Vegas that left a man dead.

Earlier this month, we told you that authorities identified 33-year-old Curtis Hart and 23-year-old Marshel Busby as suspects and arrested them in connection to the shooting.

WATCH | Here's the full police briefing with details released early in the investigation:

FULL BRIEFING: Police searching for suspect after shooting near downtown

According to an arrest report recently obtained by Channel 13, Busby met the victim at a trailer in the 200 block of Utah Avenue.

She told police that she had sex with the victim, identified as Jose Benitez-Rodriguez, and he paid her for it. He then asked her to stay, and she did, but he began to pressure her to have sex again, which made her uncomfortable.

She told police the victim brandished a gun at her and an argument ensued. They fought over Busby's purse, she told police, and he threatened her with a knife. Fearing she would be assaulted, she stayed at the trailer, but asked to borrow the victim's cell phone, saying she was calling her sister.

However, details in the arrest report indicate that through surveillance video, it appeared the call was being made to Hart.

Hart entered the trailer, an argument ensued, and Busy said when the victim reached for another gun, Hart shot him multiple times.

The suspects then left the scene, and surveillance video showed Busby had a cell phone in her hand.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene when authorities responded.

When police interviewed Hart, he denied any involvement in the incident. However, in the report, police said surveillance video put him at the scene.

Hart and Busby now each face charges, including open murder and robbery.