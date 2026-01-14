Two arrested in connection to downtown shooting that left one man dead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police have identified and arrested two suspects in connection to a downtown shooting that left one person dead.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 13, in the 200 block of W Utah Avenue, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

According to Lt. Robert Price, a man had been trying to get a hold of his friend and wasn't able to, so he went over to the business where his friend works on Utah Avenue.

WATCH that full briefing here:

FULL BRIEFING: Police searching for suspect after shooting near downtown

When that man arrived, he found his friend lying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man called 911, Price said, and officers from the Downtown Area Command responded. The officers rendered aid until medical personnel arrived, who pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

During the investigation, detectives identified 33-year-old Curtis Hart and 23-year-old Marshel Busby as suspects.

Hart was already in custody at the Clark County Detention Center for unrelated charges and was re-booked for open murder with a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon.

Busby was located and booked on Jan. 21 on the same charges.