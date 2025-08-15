Eight arrested after joint operation targeting child sex predators in the valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Eight people were arrested on felony sex charges after a multi-agency operation targeting child sex predators.

Those arrested were 40-year-old David Wonnacott-Yahnke, 38-year-old Tom Artiom Alexandrovich, 35-year-old Jose Alberto Perez-Torres, 23-year-old Aniket Brajeshkumar Sadani, 23-year-old James Ramon Reddick, 29-year-old Ramon Manuel Parra Valenzuela, 46-year-old Neal Harrison Creecy, and 49-year-old John Charles Duncan.

All eight faces potential charges of Luring a Child with Computer for Sex Act and were booked into the Henderson Detention Center, except Duncan, who was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Authorities remind parents to discuss with their children the dangers of engaging with strangers online.

Parents are encouraged to routinely monitor their children’s activity on social media and other online applications to prevent them from becoming victims of a child sex predator.

Anyone who may have been a victim of any of these subjects or has information about their crimes, is urged to contact the LVMPD Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force by phone at 702-828-3111.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

The joint operation included detectives and agents from the Nevada Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force, to include the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, North Las Vegas Police Department, Henderson Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Nevada Attorney General’s office who participated in organizing and conducting the operation in Henderson, NV.