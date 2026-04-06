Driver to be sentenced for killing of Las Vegas 12-year-old Cristofer Suarez

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Oh'Ryan Brooks, the driver who pleaded guilty in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 12-year-old boy last fall, is expected to face a judge for sentencing on Monday morning.

It's a story Channel 13 has been following for months after Cristofer Suarez was killed while walking to J.D. Smith Middle School on October 3.

Prosecutors allege Brooks was under the influence of marijuana when he hit Suarez, then drove off, leaving the child with fatal injuries.

As part of a plea deal, Brooks admitted to leaving the scene of a crash involving death, a charge that carries a possible sentence of two to 20 years in prison.

Channel 13's Alyssa Bethencourt spoke with Cristofer's mother, Martina Suarez, about her loss and what justice looks like for her son.

"This ruined my whole life, and he's going to get out, and he's still going to be young, but I wanted him to hear exactly what he did — him and his family to hear exactly how badly he hurt my son," Suarez said. "To eventually be able to grieve my son correctly and have closure, I need to know, and I need to make sure that I did everything that I could."

Local News Las Vegas mother questions plea deal in crash that killed her 12-year-old son Alyssa Bethencourt

As part of the plea agreement, Brooks will also have to pay nearly $7,000 in restitution to the Suarez family.

He is expected in court at 9:30 a.m., where Judge Maria Gall will decide his sentence. Channel 13 will be in the courtroom, and we'll share updates with you both on air and online as this story develops.