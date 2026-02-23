Man accused of killing 12-year-old in hit-and-run pleads guilty to duty to stop at scene involving death

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Oh'Ryan Brooks, the man accused of killing 12-year-old Cristofer Suarez in a hit-and-run crash, pleaded guilty to "duty to stop at scene involving death or injury" on Monday morning.

WATCH| Alyssa Bethencourt hears from Martina Suarez about the possible plea deal for the driver accused of killing her son:

Las Vegas mother questions plea deal in crash that killed her 12-year-old son

The minimum term would be 2 years, with the maximum sentence being 20 years. Brooks was also required to pay restitution to Martina Suarez, the mother of Cristofer, in the amount of $6,953.

The sentencing date for Brooks is scheduled on April 6.