DOJ: Woman arrested at Las Vegas airport for threatening, assaulting flight crew

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, a woman from Las Vegas appeared in court on Thursday following her arrest for "allegedly assaulting a flight attendant and intimidating other flight attendants during a flight to Las Vegas" on Tuesday.

A criminal complaint was made against Ketty J. Dilone, an American Airlines passenger flying from Punta Cana, Dominican Republic to Las Vegas, with a connecting flight through Charlotte, North Carolina.

"On the flight from Charlotte to Las Vegas, Dilone was walking down the aisle and yelling. She allegedly started to verbally threaten multiple flight attendants. Due to Dilone’s disruptive and threatening behavior, she had to be restrained in her seat with zip ties and duct tape. She allegedly kicked a flight attendant causing the flight attendant to fall." — U.S. Attorney's Office

After the flight touched down in Las Vegas, Dilone was arrested by LVMPD at Harry Reid International Airport, officials shared. She was charged with "one count of interference with a flight crew and one-count of assault by striking, beating, or wounding," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

A preliminary hearing for Dilone was scheduled for October 1 by United States Magistrate Judge Elayna J. Youchah, officials said. Dilone could face a maximum of 20 years of imprisonment if convicted, said the U.S. Attorney's Office.

This case was under investigation by the FBI and LVMPD, and will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Tina Snellings, according to officials.