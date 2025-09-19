DOJ: Woman arrested at Las Vegas airport for threatening, assaulting flight crew

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, a woman from Las Vegas appeared in court on Thursday following her arrest for "allegedly assaulting a flight attendant and intimidating other flight attendants during a flight to Las Vegas" on Tuesday.
A criminal complaint was made against Ketty J. Dilone, an American Airlines passenger flying from Punta Cana, Dominican Republic to Las Vegas, with a connecting flight through Charlotte, North Carolina.
"On the flight from Charlotte to Las Vegas, Dilone was walking down the aisle and yelling. She allegedly started to verbally threaten multiple flight attendants. Due to Dilone’s disruptive and threatening behavior, she had to be restrained in her seat with zip ties and duct tape. She allegedly kicked a flight attendant causing the flight attendant to fall." — U.S. Attorney's Office
After the flight touched down in Las Vegas, Dilone was arrested by LVMPD at Harry Reid International Airport, officials shared. She was charged with "one count of interference with a flight crew and one-count of assault by striking, beating, or wounding," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
A preliminary hearing for Dilone was scheduled for October 1 by United States Magistrate Judge Elayna J. Youchah, officials said. Dilone could face a maximum of 20 years of imprisonment if convicted, said the U.S. Attorney's Office.
This case was under investigation by the FBI and LVMPD, and will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Tina Snellings, according to officials.
-
Authorities investigating second shooting at NLVPD Traffic Division this weekOfficers were inside the Traffic Division on North Palmer Street when they said they heard several gunshots outside the building.
Traffic stop leads to a drug bust near Mesquite, $530,000 in meth foundA traffic stop in Mesquite turned into a drug bust when police encountered a man exhibiting possible signs of drug-related activity, according to Mesquite Police.
Second suspect in Reba the bulldog's death won't get additional time behind barsMarkeisha Foster entered a guilty plea back in June to one count of attempt to kill, maim or disfigure the animal of another. She was released from custody shortly after reaching the plea agreement.
Police investigating early morning fatal shooting in east Las VegasThe Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting in the area of the 4400 block of E Washington Avenue that killed one and hospitalized two others.