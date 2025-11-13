Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Crash shuts down Desert Inn intersection for several hours as police investigate

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An intersection near the Las Vegas Strip is closed Thursday morning after a crash with a police car.

Police told Channel 13 that officers saw a vehicle that appeared to be trying to hit a pedestrian and was driving in a manner dangerous to the public.

Authorities learned that the vehicle was related to a possible kidnapping call in downtown, and a chase began.

A PIT maneuver was used to stop the vehicle at Desert Inn and Joe W. Brown.

A suspect was taken into custody, and an officer was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries.

The intersection is set to be closed for several hours while authorities investigate.

