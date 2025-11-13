LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An intersection near the Las Vegas Strip is closed Thursday morning after a crash with a police car.
Police told Channel 13 that officers saw a vehicle that appeared to be trying to hit a pedestrian and was driving in a manner dangerous to the public.
Authorities learned that the vehicle was related to a possible kidnapping call in downtown, and a chase began.
A PIT maneuver was used to stop the vehicle at Desert Inn and Joe W. Brown.
A suspect was taken into custody, and an officer was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries.
The intersection is set to be closed for several hours while authorities investigate.
Crash shuts down Desert Inn intersection for several hours as police investigate
