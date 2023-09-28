Colorado man gets 19 months in prison for Caesars Palace standoff

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Colorado fugitive who threw furniture from a Caesars Palace hotel room during a standoff with police in July is expected to serve at least 19 months in prison.

Matthew John Ermond Mannix, 36, was sentenced Thursday to serve a minimum of 19 months and a maximum of 48 months in the Nevada Department of Corrections, a court spokesperson confirmed. Judge Crystal Eller also recommended Mannix to complete the prison substance abuse program.

As part of a plea agreement, Mannix agreed to plead guilty to felony property destruction and misdemeanor negligence charges, and to pay nearly $55,300 in restitution.

No one was seriously injured during the chaotic July 11 standoff at Caesars Palace that prompted an evacuation of the hotel's pool area after Mannix started throwing furniture out a 21st-floor window.

In an interview with Channel 13's Kelsey McFarland, Mannix said he was "not really sure what happened" during the 5-hour barricade on the Las Vegas Strip because he "was on a lot of drugs."

FULL JAILHOUSE INTERVIEW: Caesars Palace standoff suspect speaks

At the time of the arrest, police said they were called to a reported domestic disturbance. Police said Mannix held a woman in the room against her will and threatened that he would "shoot someone" if police entered the room.

Police said it appeared both Mannix and the woman had "binged illegal narcotics for the past several days."

In his interview with Channel 13, Mannix said he had used "weed, kratom, meth and speed."

At one point during the standoff, drone footage showed Mannix apparently smoking out of "what appeared to be a meth pipe," an officer observed in an arrest report.

WATCH: 911 calls reveal new details about Caesars barricade situation

Mannix, who was wanted in Colorado at the time of his arrest in Las Vegas, is expected to be extradited from Nevada after the sentencing. Prosecutors noted Mannix had prior convictions in his home state for kidnapping and property damage.

His attorney, David Roger, said Mannix would likely serve his Nevada sentence in Colorado, along with any prison time her gets for a probation warrant related to his kidnapping conviction in that state.

Roger told The Associated Press his client was "very remorseful for his actions" and "looks forward to tackling his drug addictions in the future."

Ken Ritter of The Associated Press contributed to this report.