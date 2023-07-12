Suspect in Caesars Palace hostage situation seen 'smoking out of meth pipe' during barricade, report reveals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man accused of holding a woman hostage in a Caesars Palace hotel room on Tuesday morning was determined to be "extremely high on drugs" by police, according to a newly-released arrest report.

The suspect has been identified as 35-year-old Matthew John Ermond Mannix.

At 9:15 a.m., Caesars Palace Security was summoned to a hotel room after receiving several reports of excessive noise believed to be a domestic disturbance. The arrest report indicates that Mannix told the security officers that he'd "shoot someone" if they entered the room, and that "it would end badly."

The report also indicates that the woman inside the room with Mannix — who police say was "taken into the room by force" — was also heard yelling out, "he has a knife."

LVMPD officers were advised of a "hostage rescue situation" around 9:22 a.m. and responded to the scene, along with SWAT, crisis negotiators, and medical units. According to the report, police were able to find that Mannix has a full-extradition fugitive warrant out of Colorado for an unknown offense, as well as four active protection orders.

During an investigation, police determined that the two had been living "a transient lifestyle" on the strip, binging on illegal narcotics for the "past several days." One officer also noted in the report that drone footage showed Mannix appearing to be smoking out of "what appeared to be a meth pipe."

At 10:27 a.m., the report notes that Mannix began "taunting the officers by opening and closing the door to the room," and refused to let the female out of the room. Mannix also reportedly told officers he "has a magazine full of rounds" and that he "would pull the trigger."

Around 10:54 a.m., guests in the pool area near Octavius Tower were seen running after Mannix broke out the exterior window of the room. The report says he then began "to throw large furniture out of the window," where the items fell 21 floors onto the occupied pool deck, along with broken glass shards.

A guest visiting Caesars Palace from Appleton, Wisconsin shared this video with Channel 13 showing the pool area being evacuated. She said it also looked like a window had been knocked out.



At one point, Mannix would tell officers that he was going to pay for "everything that he damaged," because he "has a lot of money." He also told police that he and the female hostage were "boyfriend and girlfriend" and they "loved each other."

The female hostage would later tell police that the two had an "on-and-off intimate sexual relationship."

The report adds, "She went on to say that she believed that Mannix was an MTV actor, so she slept with him."

When asked why she didn't leave the room, the woman told police that she "was afraid" because Mannix "had a knife" and was "bigger" than her. She added that after Mannix had shattered the window, she was fearful that he was "going to throw her out of it."

Crisis negotiators attempted to speak to Mannix while he was inside the room and observed him telling the woman that he "would cut her tongue out of her mouth" if she spoke to police.

He was also seen speaking over her loudly and making additional threats anytime she attempted to speak with police through the door, according to the report. At one point, police observed the woman make "a clear effort toward the door," but was intercepted by Mannix who body-slammed her on the bed and "began to have intercourse with her."

Both were taken into custody around 7:27 p.m. and were determined to be "clearly under the influence of narcotics and experiencing drug-induced paranoia."

Mannix is currently facing several charges related to the incident, including kidnapping, coercion, destruction of property, resisting a public officer, and disregard for public safety. The report also estimates that Mannix's total property damage to the hotel room was more than $50,000.

Mannix is expected to make his first appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.