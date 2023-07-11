Man who barricaded himself in Caesars Palace hotel room is in custody

UPDATE

At 2:46 p.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said SWAT entered the hotel room and has taken the suspect into custody. They said the woman who was in the room is safe and with officers.

They add there will be a large police presence as the investigation continues.

ORIGINAL STORY

Police are responding to Caesars Palace after a man barricaded himself in a hotel room with a weapon.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, this began at 9:15 a.m. when officers received a report of a domestic disturbance at the hotel. Police said a man pulled a woman into the room "by force." The man refused to open the door and stated he was armed.

Police said a SWAT team has contained the area around the hotel room and no shots have been fired. The floor is locked down, as of 12 p.m.. They add they haven't seen any weapons and it's "unclear if weapons are involved."

During a press conference, police said the woman is still in the room and negotiators are working to get her out. They said they have heard from her and she is okay. There is no information on their relationship.

Video sent to Channel 13 from Emma Snyder of Appleton, Wisconsin shows the pool area being evacuated and a hole where a window has been knocked out. Police said the armed man was throwing things into the pool area including a dresser and chairs.

Caesars Palace also released a statement.

"We are aware of the security incident at Caesars Palace. Our team is cooperating fully with law enforcement officers on-scene who are handling the investigation. We refer you to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department for more information." Caesars Palace

Police are asking people to avoid the area and watch out for numerous emergency vehicles.