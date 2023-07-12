Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Suspect identified in barricade, hostage situation at Caesars Palace

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Caesars Palace
Posted at 8:10 AM, Jul 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-12 11:15:33-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man accused of holding a woman hostage in a Caesars Palace hotel room on Tuesday is set to make his first appearance in court on Wednesday afternoon.

Las Vegas Metro police have identified the man as 35-year-old Matthew John Ermond Mannix.

During the hours-long barricade situation, LVMPD responded to the Strip property after receiving reports of a domestic disturbance. Arriving officers attempted to make contact with Mannix inside the room, but he refused to leave the room and told officers he "was armed."

Videos obtained by KTNV also showed the hotel room window smashed out above the property's pool, from which Mannix could be seen throwing chairs, trash, and even a dresser.

Mannix will be facing charges of kidnapping, coercion with the use of a deadly weapon, destruction of property, and disregard for the safety of persons or property. He is set to make his initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

He is also facing a fugitive charge, for which a hearing will be held at 7:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH