Suspect identified in barricade, hostage situation at Caesars Palace

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man accused of holding a woman hostage in a Caesars Palace hotel room on Tuesday is set to make his first appearance in court on Wednesday afternoon.

Las Vegas Metro police have identified the man as 35-year-old Matthew John Ermond Mannix.

During the hours-long barricade situation, LVMPD responded to the Strip property after receiving reports of a domestic disturbance. Arriving officers attempted to make contact with Mannix inside the room, but he refused to leave the room and told officers he "was armed."

Videos obtained by KTNV also showed the hotel room window smashed out above the property's pool, from which Mannix could be seen throwing chairs, trash, and even a dresser.

A guest visiting Caesars Palace from Appleton, Wisconsin shared this video with Channel 13 showing the pool area being evacuated. She said it also looked like a window had been knocked out.



[🎥: Emma Snyder]



READ MORE: https://t.co/UxLzcfKIEL pic.twitter.com/xbYbO7KO3X — KTNV 13 Las Vegas (@KTNV) July 11, 2023

Mannix will be facing charges of kidnapping, coercion with the use of a deadly weapon, destruction of property, and disregard for the safety of persons or property. He is set to make his initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

He is also facing a fugitive charge, for which a hearing will be held at 7:30 a.m.