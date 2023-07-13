Kidnapping suspect accused of barricading inside Caesars also facing charges in Colorado

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The suspect accused of barricading himself and holding a woman hostage inside a hotel room at Caesars Palace on Tuesday is also facing charges in Colorado, according to court records.

Metro Police said the 35-year-old Golden, Colorado native Matthew Mannix also threw furniture out of the Caesars hotel room window.

After the barricade incident on Tuesday, Mannix is now facing several felony charges in Las Vegas including kidnapping, coercion and destroying personal property. But court records reveal Mannix has similar charges in his home state of Colorado.

Mannix appeared before Las Vegas Justice Court judge Rebecca Saxe Wednesday afternoon.

A prosecutor argued Judge Saxe to set Mannix’s bail at $2 million citing concerns with previous convictions in Colorado including kidnapping in 2022 and property damage in 2012. He also cited Mannix’s lack of ties to Las Vegas.

“Due to his lack of ties to Nevada and the active fugitive warrant show he is a flight risk,” the prosecutor said in court.

However, his public defender argued while Mannix is not from Las Vegas, he does have a formal address in Golden, Colorado. She asked Mannix’s bail not to exceed $20,000.

“He does have mitigating stability factors in the form of an address that was verified through pretrial services,” said the public defender in court.

Judge Saxe set Mannix’s bail at $750,000 citing concerns of extreme violence in the case against him and his previous convictions.

“The court agrees with the state the likelihood of conviction is high given much of what has occurred was caught on video surveillance,” said Judge Saxe.

Channel 13 obtained court records which reveal Mannix is facing charges of felony in possession of a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor theft out of Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado. They also reveal he has a fugitive arrest warrant issued from the agency.

Former Clark County District Attorney David Roger said although Mannix is facing charges in both Nevada and Colorado, Nevada will likely prosecute first.

“Because Nevada has custody of him, Nevada will be able to maintain custody of him and prosecute him before Colorado is able to get him,” said Roger.

Roger said it could be a while before Mannix returns to Colorado.

“If for some reason he gets probation in Nevada, then Colorado will extradite him,” said Roger. “If he goes to prison, he will have to go to Nevada prison and Colorado will have to file a detainer against him. So Colorado won’t get him for a long time.”

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado also confirmed it is investigating a theft report filed against him on Tuesday.

Mannix is back in court Thursday morning on a hearing about his fugitive warrant.