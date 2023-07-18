911 calls reveal new details about Caesars barricade situation, former Clark County DA joins defense

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Several people called 911 last Tuesday when Metro police said a suspect barricaded himself and held a woman hostage inside a Caesars Palace hotel room on the 21st floor.

Channel 13 obtained those 911 calls which reveal a Caesars security officer was the first to call for help.

Security Officer: “There’s a man who barricaded in the room and claims to be in possession of a firearm.”

911 Dispatch: “Has he threatened to harm himself or others with the firearm?”

Security Officer: “He has threatened our officers. If we make entry to the room, he will shoot someone.”

The security officer told dispatch the man barricading himself was 35-year-old Matthew Mannix for Golden, Colorado. He went on to say he was unsure if there was someone in the room with Mannix.

Bystanders who called 911 were not sure what was happening at Caesars Palace and some even reported hearing gunshots.

Caller: “Throwing things out the window. Sounded like a single gun to me.”

911 Dispatch: “Other than throwing things you said you heard one gunshot?”

Caller: “No, I heard 4 to 6.”

911 Dispatch: “And is anyone hurt at the pool?”

Caller: “I don’t know. Everybody is screaming and running.”

Mannix appeared before a Las Vegas justice court judge Monday morning with a new attorney, a man who was once Clark County’s top prosecutor, David Roger.

“Matt’s family reached out to me and asked if I could help him with his case here in Las Vegas,” said Roger.

Mannix is facing several charges in connection to the barricade incident last week including kidnapping and coercion.

Channel 13 obtained an arrest report from Golden Police Department in Colorado revealing Mannix was in a similar encounter just over a year ago.

In January 2022, Mannix was arrested for kidnapping a woman at an apartment complex. According to the arrest report, Mannix threatened to shoot and kill officers. It states he was holding a baseball bat and knives.

Metro’s arrest report from last week reveals Mannix was making threats to security and also carrying a knife.

In a jailhouse interview last week, Mannix told Channel 13 he’s misunderstood.

“I have a very intense personality and it can be misunderstood,” said Mannix. “I think it can be interpreted as a threat.”

Although Mannix has a warrant in Colorado and signed an agreement to be extradited back to his home state, Roger said he’ll have to take care of the charges in our state first.

“He will remain in Las Vegas until he has resolved his charges here,” said Roger. “Then Colorado will come to pick him up pursuant to their extradition agreement.”

Mannix is scheduled to be back in court August 14 for his preliminary hearing.