Suspect in Caesars Palace hostage situation to be extradited to Colorado

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man accused of holding a woman hostage during an hours-long standoff with police in a Caesars Palace hotel room appeared once again on Thursday.

Matthew Mannix is facing several charges in Las Vegas, including kidnapping and destruction of property, and is facing a fugitive warrant for his arrest out of the state of Colorado. During the proceedings, Mannix agreed to sign the agreement to be extradited.

Court records indicate Mannix will be collected by Colorado authorities in 30 days if he does not receive any local charges. If he is charged, then Colorado authorities can collect him 30 days after all charges have "been resolved."

ARREST REPORT: Suspect in Caesars Palace hostage situation seen 'smoking out of meth pipe' during barricade

During Mannix's initial appearance on Wednesday, a prosecutor cited concerns with his previous convictions in Colorado for similar crimes, which include kidnapping charges in 2022 and property damage in 2012.

Additionally, in a jailhouse interview with Channel 13 anchor Kelsey McFarland, Mannix claimed that he fled to Las Vegas to escape the charges against him in Colorado.

Judge Saxe set Mannix’s bail at $750,000 citing "concerns of extreme violence" in the ongoing case against him, as well as his previous convictions.