Clark County authorities arrest 19 in sex offender compliance check

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the last week of October, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department conducted a multi-jurisdiction sex offender operation to check on registration compliance.

From Oct. 27 through Oct. 31, 1,845 sex offenders were contacted.

This resulted in eight arrests for failure to obey registration laws. An additional 11 arrests were made with sex offense violations and outstanding warrants.

Those arrested include:

  • 84-year-old Robert Bieber
  • 30-year-old Matthew Coria
  • 45-year-old Timmy Elmer
  • 69-year-old Julio Luaces
  • 71-year-old Scott Yates
  • 62-year-old Dana Byrd
  • 36-year-old Curtis Walton
  • 35-year-old Brett Thompson

U.S. Marshals, Nevada State Police, Henderson Police, Boulder City Police, North Las Vegas Police, and Clark County School District Police also participated in the operation.

LVMPD reminds the public they have access to Offender Watch, a website and mobile app that provides access to the addresses of registered sex offenders in the area.

