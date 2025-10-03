CCSDPD: Doris Hancock Elementary School teacher arrested, charged with child abuse

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District Police Department (CCSDPD) has shared that 52-year-old Tiersa Baughman was arrested on Wednesday on "charges related to child abuse."
Baughman, a teacher at Hancock Elementary school, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center, police said. According to officials, her arrest "stems from an investigation initiated at Doris Hancock Elementary School on October 1."
Baughman will be assigned to home upon her release, according to the agreement negotiated with the bargaining unit, CCSDPD said.
