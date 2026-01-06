Barricade comes after robbery investigation at vacant building off Boulder Highway, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A robbery investigation has developed into a barricade off Boulder Highway Tuesday morning.
It began just after 3 a.m. in the 4800 block of Boulder Highway, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Police said two suspects were arrested after people who were staying in a vacant building reported that they had been robbed.
Channel 13 has now learned through Metro sources that this is now being treated as a barricade situation.
SWAT and crisis negotiators are responding.
The investigation is ongoing, and drivers are asked to avoid the area due to a large police presence.
WATCH | Here's video of the investigation we captured with one of our traffic cameras:
Police investigating robbery of people staying in vacant building
-
Driver accused of deadly 12-car crash pleads not guilty to murder chargesJose Gutierrez is accused of intentionally driving his silver Infiniti into a group of cars stopped at a stoplight at Cheyenne and Jones on Nov. 18.
Officer injured during shooting near Sandhill and Sunset roadsDetails are limited, but the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the incident happened in the 6600 block of Sandhill Road, near Sunset and Green Valley Parkway.
Officer-involved shooting reported off Russell RoadDetails are limited, but the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed it happened in the area of Rocky Hill Road and West Russell Road.
‘Dances with Wolves’ actor Nathan Chasing Horse disrupts court week before trialChasing Horse has pleaded not guilty to 21 charges, including allegations that he sexually assaulted women and girls and that he filmed himself sexually abusing a girl younger than 14.