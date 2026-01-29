Arrest report sheds more light on Canosa Avenue fatal stabbing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has shared the arrest report for Jose Galan-Preval, the suspect in a fatal stabbing on Canosa Avenue.

We first shared this story with you on Jan. 23, when preliminary details were made available to us at a media briefing held by LVMPD's Lieutenant Price.

Watch the full briefing here:

Woman fatally stabbed on Canosa Avenue; LVMPD identifies boyfriend as suspect

The first call

The report states that an initial call for service was received on Jan. 23 from a resident at Canosa Avenue.

Upon arriving at the home, police said they found a woman, identified as Yaimara Leyva-Cadet "lying in the living room with multiple apparent stab wounds to the face and back."

For her safety, Leyva-Cadet was moved outside the residence, where she received medical attention, Metro shared. Leyva-Cadet was then taken to Sunrise Hospital, where she was declared dead later that day.

Galan-Preval's arrest

LVMPD Dispatch received a second call while officers were at the scene from a male caller, identified as Galan-Preval.

An emergency ping was initiated on Galan-Preval's phone after he said he would harm himself, and he was later located "in the desert area" east of Hollywood and Vegas Valley, police said.

Officers took Galan-Preval into custody after he surrendered himself. He was arrested for open murder with a deadly weapon.

Residents share details into incident

Officers interviewed the mother and the son of the residence Galan-Preval and Leyva-Cadet were renting from to learn more about what happened prior to the stabbing.

The mother shared that Galan-Preval and Leyva-Cadet were in the living room with her. When he asked his girlfriend to make rice, she appeared to not want to. The mother said that Galen-Preval left the area momentarily before coming back to attack Leyva-Cadet, recounting seeing blood as he did. She then called for her husband and son.

The son said he heard his mother "calling for help from the living room." Upon entering, the son saw Galen-Preval with a knife in hand, and that Leyva-Cadet had been stabbed. After disarming Galen-Preval, the son said he and his father rendered aid to Leyva-Cadet.

Galen-Preval escaped through a rear sliding door, the son recounted, and left in a black Dodge Durango registered to Leyva-Cadet. The mother said that he said "I am responsible for what I did" as he exited.

Galen-Preval interviewed

LVMPD provided a summary of their interview with Galen-Preval, where they learned that he and Leyva-Cadet had come to America from Cuba and rented a room at the home.

The report shared that Galen-Preval believed Leyva-Cadet was "very jealous and accused him of being unfaithful." An argument stemmed from this the night before the stabbing after Leyva-Cadet wanted to see his phone "to prove his infidelity."

The next morning, Galen-Preval shared he made breakfast for the two of them. On that day, Galen-Preval "retrieved a knife from the kitchen and stabbed her because he lost control of his emotions," cutting his own hand in the process.

Police learned that Galen-Preval wanted to "take responsibility for what he had done," and was told by an officer that "he would be going away for 20 years for what he had done."